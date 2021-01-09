Dimitar Berbatov echoes Roy Keane’s criticism of Man United

Dimitar Berbatov believes Roy Keane was spot on with his criticism of Manchester United’s players for hugging Manchester City stars after a recent derby clash.

As expected, Roy Keane took issue with the sight of United captain Harry Maguire embracing City defender John Stones last month and Dimitar Berbatov echoed the Irishman’s calls for more fight and fewer hugs from the Red Devils squad.

Berbatov insisted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United is missing a nasty streak that is sometimes required to win titles.

“Roy Keane spoke about how shocked he was too see players hugging each other after the last Manchester derby. I agree with him,” Berbatov told Betfair.

Harry Maguire & John Stones sharing a big hug at full-time! pic.twitter.com/Ago5eBlwbE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 12, 2020

“What the f**k, this is a derby go out there and win. They’re missing someone who is dirty in the team, someone who can show the aggression that would give them an edge. United are too nice at times.

“The players need to get this defeat out of their heads now. It is gone, they need to take lessons from it, focus on the next game and do their best. If they think too much about these unwanted records then it will affect them more and more.”

In the latest instalment of the Manchester derby, United fell to a 2-0 defeat to their local rivals in the Carabao Cup.

Berbatov raised questions about United’s recent record in cup semi-finals and suggested that his former side could do with following an infamous maxim of Jose Mourinho’s.

“It’s now four semi-finals in a row that United have failed to win and this is a bad habit that they need to break. Four times in a row is too many to be just a coincidence,” Berbatov continued.

“Sometimes the pressure and the high expectations can get to players when they need to take that step to reach a final. United need to evaluate what is going on in these important matches and try to correct it. Winning a trophy is a big step in the right direction and unfortunately they have missed out on another.

“Sometimes when you have these derbies in important matches, it’s not about momentum or form, it’s about how much you want it, how smart and cunning the players are, if necessary use some dirty tricks, do whatever it takes to win.

“Sometimes you need to be like this and, like Jose Mourinho said: ‘You need to be b**t*ds to win trophies.’ I don’t see enough of that from United in these important matches.”

