Dimitar Berbatov hopes that former club Man United will enter the race for Kalvin Phillips if the Leeds and England midfielder becomes available.

Phillips has been one of England’s most consistent players at Euro 2020 and after a fantastic season for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, speculation continues to link the midfielder with a move to a bigger club.

Being a Leeds man through and through, it remains to be seen how willing Phillips would be to agree to a move to fierce rivals, Man United.

But former Red Devils striker, Berbatov, would be keen to see the 25-year-old lining out for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“Kalvin Phillips stood out again,” Berbatov told Betfair.

Berbatov hopes Man United can sign Kalvin Phillips

“He’s been one of the players of the tournament and, sooner or later, I expect him to leave Leeds for a bigger club. Offers will come in for him after the tournament.

“He is playing with maturity, agility, knowing when to run with the ball and when to pass. I would like to see him sign for Manchester United.”

Some of the Red Devils’ contingent in Gareth Southgate’s squad have enjoyed better tournaments than others as Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire have starred at Euro 2020 while Marcus Rashford and new signing Jadon Sancho have seldom featured.

Sancho is expected to complete his medical and finalise his United deal after Sunday’s final with Italy and Berbatov is excited to see what the youngster brings to Old Trafford.

“Some fans are disappointed that Jadon Sancho hasn’t played more for England at Euro 2020. But I am just pleased that Manchester United have signed him, finally,” Berbatov continued.

“Does Sancho’s arrival make them serious Premier League title contenders? I can’t wait to see him playing in a red shirt. But let’s wait and see what it means for United’s title chances.

“What does this signing mean for Anthony Martial? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to be clever in rotating his attacking players.”

