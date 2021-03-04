Dimitar Berbatov recalls his own Man United rows after Maguire vs. Rashford exchange

Share and Enjoy !

Dimitar Berbatov played down suggestions that there is hostility in the Manchester United dressing room after Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire exchanged words against Crystal Palace.

In the second half of a frustrating match at Selhurst Park, Maguire could be heard swearing at Rashford to stay onside while the United forward responded by calling his captain “a fucking knobhead.”

While some have pointed to the exchange as evidence that there is a lack of harmony in the team, former United striker Berbatov enjoyed seeing the back-and-forth.

“In the match against Crystal Palace things got a little heated with Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire, but I like that,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“It’s good in a game to have that fire and passion to fight. Aggression shows you are passionate and you care about the game. You don’t want to be silent, because that tells me you don’t care.

“Of course, things like this need to stay on the pitch, although you might carry it on a little bit in the changing room, but as long as it doesn’t interfere with your commitment to the team, it’s ok.”

Berbatov admitted that he had his fair share of arguments with teammates during his time at Old Trafford.

The ex-Bulgaria international has recalled how he and Rio Ferdinand were always in each other’s ears but Berbatov believes that behaviour is necessary for teammates to demand more of each other.

“These things happened to me when I was playing. I’d tell defenders how to do their job and defenders would tell me how to do my job when I wasn’t scoring goals,” Berbatov continued.

“When things aren’t going right in a game and you think your teammates can do more and you are running high on adrenalin, you need to push and push and even argue with teammates if necessary. I had it a lot in my career, arguing and screaming with teammates, and I’m fine with it. It’s all for the purpose of helping the team to win games.

“Rio used to always run his mouth and tell everyone what to do, I used to give it back to him by telling him how to defend and to pass it to me, to my feet, instead of clearing the ball high. It’s always good to put a bit of fire in your teammates, it’s a two way street and when you play on that to help you win it’s a good thing.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: dimitar berbatov, Harry Maguire, Manchester United, rio ferdinand