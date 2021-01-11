“His time is up!” – Dimitar Berbatov gives his take on struggling Man United man

Dimitar Berbatov has urged Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United in pursuit of regular first-team football.

Jesse Lingard is one of six players to be linked with moves away from Old Trafford this month as Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to trim the club’s wage bill.

Inter Milan have emerged as something of a surprise candidate to sign Lingard, with the Serie A giants reportedly interested in a loan move for the 28-year-old.

Lingard made a rare start for the Red Devils in Saturday’s FA Cup victory over Watford but former United forward Dimitar Berbatov sees no way back for Lingard at the club.

Berbatov encouraged Lingard, who has made 210 appearances for United, to look elsewhere with a view to recapture his form and potentially put himself in contention for a recall to the England squad.

“Honestly, his time is up,” Berbatov told Stadium Astro.

“He’s not playing. He had his chances to shine, to prove how good he is, how good he can be.

“It shows that, for the moment, Ole does not trust him enough to play him.

“And honestly he doesn’t have anywhere to play in the team right now.

“So when you’ve been so long in one team and, coming to 28, you have to look back and say: ‘Did I achieve enough? Am I happy with what I’ve done here? Is my time up?’

“So I think Lingard needs to move, he needs to go somewhere else to play.

“It’s going to be a lesser team than United, but as long as he gets more playing time to get back to doing what he can do, because I remember him starting for England and scoring goals for England.

“But now that is all gone in my opinion and he needs to rediscover some of the form that he used to have before.”

