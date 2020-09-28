Dimitar Berbatov has finally come to forgive Sir Alex Ferguson after the way that his time at Manchester United came to an end.

After being left out of the Manchester United squad for the 2011 Champions League final, Dimitar Berbatov admitted that he had “lost respect” for Ferguson.

15 months later and Berbatov put pen to paper on a move to Fulham and, apparently, the Bulgarian forward didn’t even say goodbye to Ferguson when he left the club.

Berbatov was likely still bitter about the Champions League final snub when he revealed that he only “said goodbye to the people who deserve it” during a 2012 interview with The Guardian.

However, as the years passed, Berbatov has had time to reflect on Ferguson’s decision, which the Scot himself has conceded he regrets.

Now looking ahead to his own future as a manager, Berbatov has agreed to let bygones be bygones with Ferguson.

“As time goes past you start to look back and try to understand the decision,” Berbatov told talkSPORT.

“I know it was not only me, and other players in the team were in the same position in that particular final, and sometimes sacrifices needed to be made and the job of the manager is not easy.

“I can see how it was difficult for Sir Alex to tell me that news, and in the end I still think it wasn’t the right decision, but it’s in the past.

“When you grow up and you start to see things from a different perspective you can still not agree with the decision because it was not the right one in my opinion, but from the manger’s point of view it wasn’t easy for him to choose what to play.

“Maybe one day when I’m a manager I will have to do exactly the same thing to someone else, so it’s in the past.”

READ NEXT – Wayne Rooney has criticised Alex Ferguson for Champions League final tactics

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, dimitar berbatov, Manchester United