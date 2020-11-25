Diego Maradona has passed away aged 60 according to reports in Argentina

Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60 according to reports in Argentina.

The 1986 World Cup winner had been recovering from brain surgery in recent weeks after being admitted to hospital earlier this month.

Many consider Maradona the greatest footballer of all time for his performances for his country as well as a club career that took in spells with Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell’s Old Boys.

South American outlet Clarin reports that Maradona passed away in hospital on Wednesday.

