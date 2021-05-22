“I went to the dressing room to take my boots off, maybe hoping that he wouldn’t see them. It was too late.”

Diego Forlan has recalled how he and Manchester United’s legendary kit man, Albert Morgan, received an earful for not following Alex Ferguson’s boot instructions.

Attention to detail was very important to Ferguson during his time with United and he even had specific demands for stud sizes for different players.

In early 2004, Ferguson pulled Forlan to one side and told him that he had to increase the size of his studs. While the Uruguayan forward listened to Fergie at first, he soon went back to his preferred boots.

“At the start of that year, I had an offer to go to Levante in Spain, but I didn’t want to go,” Forlan told The Athletic.

“Soon after, Sir Alex Ferguson had told me that I had to wear bigger studs. I tried for a couple of games and didn’t like them. I told this to Albert, the kit man, and nothing more was said. I returned to my normal studs.”

Forlan started the first game of the next season on the bench but he came on with 15 minutes remaining against Chelsea and lost his footing when presented with a chance to draw level.

Forlan panicked when he realised that Ferguson would notice that he was wearing the bigger studs but the striker did not have time to hide his boots before the famously fiery Scot spotted them.

“We lost 1-0. I knew the gaffer would not be happy,” Forlan said

“I went to the dressing room to take my boots off, maybe hoping that he wouldn’t see them. It was too late.

“He was shouting and very angry. He picked up my boots and threw them away. He shouted at the kit man too, blaming him for not making me wear the boots he thought I should be wearing.”

Forlan moved to United with a fantastic reputation but he only scored 17 goals in 98 appearances for the Red Devils.

He kickstarted his career with his 2004 move to Villarreal before an even more fruitful spell with Atletico Madrid.

Forlan never played for an English side again, despite the best efforts of his former captain, Roy Keane.

“I had to leave United for Villarreal. Something inside told me I needed to turn a page, start again,” Forlan concluded.

“And I’m glad I did, that season turned everything around for me, but I could have gone back to England several times.

“Roy Keane called me when he was at Sunderland. ‘Diego’, he said. ‘I know you like a beach — we have one here at Sunderland’.”

