France manager Didier Deschamps has accused Aymeric Laporte of lying about reaching out to him before switching his national team allegiance to Spain.

Laporte announced last month that he intended to represent Spain at Euro 2020, rather than his native France, and the Manchester City defender suggested that he did not receive a reply when he messaged Les Bleus boss Deschamps on the matter.

Deschamps has refuted Laporte’s claim, however, and insisted that he has only ever received one message from the centre-half, who has represented France at underage level.

“He has that freedom, from the moment where he has not played with us. He could not have had that, 10 seconds with France would have been enough… He was always on the shortlists but there was competition too,” Deschamps told reporters, as translated by Get Football News France.

“I don’t take a player with the purpose of blocking him from having his second choice. I was not going to block him.

“Aside from that, what annoys me, is what has been said which is a lie.

“The only message I received from him was in October, for a situation that was specific where he was injured in September, he was no longer on the shortlist.

“He was in the ones in November and March and in this one too. It is not a mistake, it is a decision. I wish him the best. That is part of his freedoms.”

Laporte has been called up by the senior France squad on multiple occasions but he never made an appearance for the first-team, meaning he would be free to play for Spain.

Last week, the 27-year-old was included in Luis Enrique’s final Spain squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.

Merci à tous pour vos messages de soutien ❤️ Tout le monde le sait, la situation est ce qu'elle est, et je suis très honoré et très fier d'avoir la confiance du sélectionneur de la @SeFutbol 🙏🏻 on se voit là-bas j'espère🤞🏻 Bonne chance & suerte à tous 🇪🇸🇫🇷 — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) May 24, 2021

