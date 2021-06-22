Didi Hamann perplexed by Gareth Southgate decision against Czech Republic

“I find it astonishing!”

Didi Hamann can’t wrap his head around why Jadon Sancho continues to be ignored by Gareth Southgate at Euro 2020.

Southgate made multiple changes to England’s starting XI for Tuesday night’s final group game against the Czech Republic but, yet again, there was no room for Sancho in the team.

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka was instead preferred to Sancho on the right side of England’s attack, prompting questions about what the Borussia Dortmund winger needs to do to get game time.

“I don’t know, it’s strange,” Hamann said on RTE.

Didi Hamann questions Gareth Southgate’s Jadon Sancho stance

“He would be in my team at the best of times, if everybody is fit. Regardless of whether [Phil] Foden’s got a booking or not, I think he [Sancho] is one of the best two wingers. I probably think he’s the best winger. Of all the talent that England have got going forward, I think he’s the best one.

“In the first game, Southgate didn’t even put him on the bench. He had to leave three players out and Sancho was one of them. He was on the bench for the second game.

“I just wonder what the lad is thinking because now Saka is playing after playing 30-odd games for Arsenal.

“He [Sancho] has set the Bundesliga alight for the last two seasons, he was brilliant in the Champions League and he’s a game-changer.”

Hamann, who has closely followed Sancho’s progress in Germany, even suggested that the 21-year-old could be lost for the remainder of the tournament because of the group stage snubs.

“He’ll be sitting on the bench today thinking that Foden comes back in the next game. He’s not in the squad because he’s on a booking,” Hamann continued.

“Now 19-year-old Saka plays who played 30-odd games for Arsenal, what needs to happen in this tournament for him to play? You’ve also got [Marcus] Rashford who is probably ahead of him in the pecking order.

“So he’s probably the fourth or fifth-choice winger in the whole set-up. He’ll be thinking tonight, ‘I don’t know what needs to happen for me to get a game in this tournament.’ It’s a shame…

“I find it astonishing that he can’t find a place for Sancho.”

