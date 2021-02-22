Denis Irwin’s son looking for Jamie Carragher apology over Liverpool comments last season

Share and Enjoy !

The sons of Paul Scholes and Denis Irwin have taken to social media to request an apology from those who compared the current Liverpool team to the greatest Manchester United teams of all time.

Liam Irwin, son of seven-time Premier League winner Denis, singled out Jamie Carragher for an apology after the Liverpool legend suggested last year that Jurgen Klopp’s side were as impressive as some of Alex Ferguson’s great United teams.

After Liverpool’s fourth consecutive home defeat, the Reds’ worst run at Anfield since 1923, Liam Irwin retweeted a post from Arron Scholes, son of Paul, to demand an apology.

Last season, Carragher engaged in a Sky Sports debate with Roy Keane as the pair put together a combined XI of players from United’s treble-winning 1998/99 team and the Liverpool side that won the Premier League last season.

Carragher stood his ground and refused to include the likes of Ryan Giggs in the combined XI, insisting on giving a place to Sadio Mane.

“Giggs is not getting in my team,” Carragher said 12 months ago.

“Judging him on the 1999 season.. do you know how many goals he scored that season? Three. I think Mane is the best left-sided winger in the world. Giggs, one of the best, but I don’t think at any stage he was the best.”

Keane clearly disagreed with Carragher’s determination to get four Liverpool players into the combined XI as the former United captain urged to wait until the Reds began winning trophies on a consistent basis.

Keane conceded that Virgil van Dijk might get in his team, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the Corkman would otherwise keep the faith with the rest of the 1999 United team.

“I’d bring Van Dijk in, maybe the right-back, but leave the rest, 4-4-2,” Keane said.

“If they go on and win the Treble this year, we’ll have a different conversation.”

