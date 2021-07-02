Man United legend Denis Irwin delivers verdict on Jadon Sancho deal

“He is very, very clever.”

Denis Irwin can’t wait to see Jadon Sancho in a Man United shirt after confirmation that the Red Devils had agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of the 21-year-old.

All that’s left now is for Sancho to complete a medical and his long-awaited switch to Old Trafford can be finalised.

It’s reported that a fee in the region of €85 million has been enough for Dortmund to acquiesce to the transfer of Sancho, who has been one of the Bundesliga’s brightest players in recent seasons.

While more business is expected at United over the rest of the summer, Sancho represents the marquee signing that supporters had been crying out for.

Red Devils legend, Irwin, is delighted with the deal and the former Republic of Ireland international explained what United fans can expect from their new signing.

“He’s a fantastic player,” Irwin told United’s club website. “I mean you look at the Bundesliga last year and the amount of goals and assists he made for Borussia Dortmund.

Denis Irwin on Jadon Sancho deal

“He’s got good experience, even though he’s a young lad, as Dortmund are a big team with big support, they’ve got great support there.

“It’s great that he comes in and knows the Premier League and knows the surroundings in England. He should be able to slot in straight away and I am really looking forward to watching him play.

“He gives Ole more options, definitely more competition, as he’s a quality player. We’ve not seen much of him at the Euros, as of yet, but he is very, very clever. He has great pace as well and an eye for goal.

“I think, to play in a front-three, you’ve got to have an eye for goal and he’ll certainly add to that. He can play in a number of positions but he often plays in a front-three on the right for Dortmund.

“As I said, if you’re going to play in a front-three, you have got to have the ability to score goals. You can’t rely on the centre-forward all the time. He brings that and brings excitement. He gets the ball, is quick and direct, and I’m really looking forward to that. I really am.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: denis irwin, jadon sancho, Manchester United