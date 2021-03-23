Denis Irwin’s hilarious first reaction after 1999 Champions League triumph

Denis Irwin had his priorities straight when he returned to the dressing room after Manchester United’s famous Champions League triumph in 1999.

After a gruelling 10 days which saw Man United clinch the Premier League, win the FA Cup and record a remarkable Champions League comeback, Denis Irwin had his heart set on one thing – a beer.

In footage from the Camp Nou dressing room that has recently done the rounds again on social media, we can see how United’s players reacted when they left the pitch.

Manager Alex Ferguson can be seen requesting champagne while Irwin had his standards set slightly lower.

Manchester United's dressing room after their 1999 Champions League final win. pic.twitter.com/RiYcyydryE — 90s Football (@90sfootball) October 18, 2017

“Any beers around?” Irwin asked immediately as he returned to the dressing room.

“Beers! Any beers?” he repeated before his fellow Corkman Roy Keane, who was suspended for the final, got the party started by popping the champagne.

Kitman Albert Moore ended up in the jacuzzi as celebrations got going on a historic night for the Red Devils.

Reflecting on the victory more than two decades later, Irwin revealed that he still gives match-winner and current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a hug every time he sees him.

“Time flies by! It’s great memories and a great year for the club,” Irwin told talkSPORT last year.

“We were a tired team. In the previous nine or ten days we had won the league and beaten Spurs at Old Trafford, and then beat Newcastle at Wembley and we were missing our two best players in Roy Keane and Paul Scholes.

“But we had a great squad, we had a great team spirit, we had a great belief that we were on a great run and we wouldn’t lose.

“We always had belief, we had four strikers who could score goals, we had Giggsy and Becks who could get you 10 goals a season, so we always knew we had a chance of scoring.

“We needed a bit of luck on the night, there’s no doubt about that, you look at Bayern Munich hitting the post and crossbar when they were 1-0 up, but we persevered and the last three minutes has gone down in history.

“I was just privileged to be there and what a great night it was to finish off what was a great ten or 11 days for the club.

“Ole Gunner Solskjaer has gone down in folklore as a Manchester United hero and there’s no better man either because, I tell you what, he was a tremendous goalscorer.

“I still hug him now when I see him, to be honest!”

Read More About: Champions League, denis irwin, Manchester United