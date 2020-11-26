Denis Irwin says there is little doubt about Manchester United’s most important player.

Denis Irwin has named Bruno Fernandes as Man United’s standout talisman as the Portuguese playmaker continues to score goals for fun.

Fernandes scored a brace for the Red Devils in the Champions League on Tuesday night and passed up the opportunity for a hat-trick in a generous move that baffled former United midfielder Paul Scholes.

And while the lack of leadership at Old Trafford remains an ongoing talking point this season, Fernandes seems to have staked a claim as a reliable leader on the pitch.

“I don’t think there is any doubt about that,” Irwin said on MUTV when asked if Fernandes was the most important player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“Since he came here he started scoring goals straight away, and he has kept it going.

“He is one of those where you are thinking defenders, midfielders, surely the opposition will pick him up somehow, but he keeps finding those spaces.

“He is just a breath of fresh air to us. He is a really risky player in what he does, but you need somebody like that in your team.”

Last weekend, Fernandes drew level with Irwin on penalties for United, with 12 spot-kicks converted since his January move from Sporting Lisbon.

Since the 26-year-old made his United debut in February, Fernandes has been directly involved in 34 goals in 35 appearances for the club which is significantly more than any other United player.

Already drawing comparisons with Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo for the impact he has had, Fernandes is looking like a rare case of money well spent by United in recent years.

