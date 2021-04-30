Denis Irwin on Bruno Fernandes trait that’s more common among British and Irish players

Denis Irwin has praised Bruno Fernandes for setting the standards at Manchester United.

Despite opening the scoring against Roma on Thursday night, Bruno Fernandes endured a difficult first half against the Serie A side but the Portuguese playmaker rebounded in the second half and was one of United’s top performers as the Red Devils ran out 6-2 winners in the Europa League semi-final first leg.

While his goals and assists speak for themselves, Fernandes’ demands of himself and his teammates were what earned him particular praise from United great Denis Irwin.

“You need players like that, I like players like that and the fans love players like that,” Irwin said on MUTV.

“You can tell that he gets angry when things don’t go how they should do and you know it’s in him.

“It’s unusual sometimes to see a foreign player come in and be like that because it is kind of British and Irish like.

“It’s great to see, it really is. He wants to improve, he is a risk-taker so sometimes when it doesn’t happen it doesn’t look great.”

Fernandes scored a brace and assisted another two in Thursday’s victory over Roma and while he doesn’t tend to set targets in terms of numbers, he is focusing on improving his tally each year.

Speaking to MUTV after the match, the 26-year-old revealed that he is hoping to better his best season at Sporting before this campaign is out.

“I scored 32 at Sporting so I expect to pass that mark,” said Fernandes, who currently has 26 goals in all competitions for United this term.

“My target every time is to do better and better and my target now, as everyone knows, is to win trophies.

“For myself [my target] is to improve every season. I think if I score 32 goals in one season, I can do better. I know it’s a big number but why not!? If you dream about and fight for it, you can do it.

“I will keep improving on that and trying to do better and better and keep trying to give more assists. My best season with assists was 20, I don’t know how many I have this season, but I have to reach that level again.”

