‘Demoralised’ Gary Neville surprised by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decision against Leicester

Gary Neville was not the only Manchester United fan who was surprised by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI when it was announced on Sunday afternoon.

Solskjaer left arguably his most reliable players this season – Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw – on the bench for the FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester and Neville clearly disagreed with United’s starting XI.

After the match, which finished 3-1 in favour of the Foxes, Solskjaer stood by his selection and insisted he would pick the same team again but Neville suggested that his former teammate should have played his strongest side in order to give the club the best chance possible to win a trophy this season.

“It had been a good week. Not surprising that they go to Milan and did what they did, they are good away from home, then beating West Ham last week,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“I’m surprised the team was weakened against Leicester, I’m surprised he rotated as much, I know he has been doing that, but this was a real chance. If you think the semi-final draw that occurred at half-time of that game which meant the winner of the Leicester vs. Manchester United tie would play Southampton.

“And you just thought… It is not a gimme against Southampton by any stretch of the imagination, but what an opportunity and I genuinely believe that that group of players need to win a trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

Some have suggested that Solskjaer will have to win a trophy this season if he is to keep his job and after Sunday’s defeat, the Europa League is the only front on which United are fighting.

Neville admitted he was left “demoralised” after the weekend’s loss to Leicester and suggested that Solskjaer should have gone all out to get his side to the FA Cup final.

“Of course finishing second would be the priority at the start of the season, but winning a trophy with that would be a real priority and now they only have the Europa League left,” Neville continued. “Leicester have a decent record, but I was in the car listening to it on the radio and they go behind and you think ‘here we go’ and you are not surprised with United, but they got back in the game and then you see the second and third ones and you think that could be a massive missed opportunity.

Oh Fred… 😳 A terrible pass from the United midfielder sees Iheanacho swoop in and slot it past Henderson 🥶 Senior man is at it again! 🤝#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/pzTtxyPKLD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 21, 2021

“I am demoralised a little bit as a Manchester United fan as I thought that was a really good one to go for this season. Also, there comes a point when if you are going to catch Manchester City, you have to beat them in a big game in a big competition.

“Spurs have got that opportunity in a few weeks in a final and if Man City are to get to another final – they obviously still have to beat Chelsea – then Manchester United have to be there to stop them.

“You cannot rely on other teams to stop them and if you are the second-best team in the country, you have a half-decent record against City, which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does, then you have to be there and be the ones to stop them.”

