David Silva has pot belly and ‘loves a bevvy’ according to ex-teammate Micah Richards

Micah Richards couldn’t believe David Silva’s natural ability, with the former Manchester City defender revealing that the Spaniard could party until 6am and still be first in for training later that morning.

Richards admitted that club legend Silva was quite fond of a beer and even had a pot belly because he didn’t enjoy running during his spell at the Etihad.

But the playmaker, who is universally regarded as one of City’s greatest-ever players, never let his penchant for late nights get in the way of his football.

According to Richards, Silva was the last man standing on a night out in Los Angeles after a few players decided to stay out partying until 6am.

“David Silva loves a bevvy. Wow, he loves a bevvy. He won’t mind me saying, but he loves any beer,” Richards said on the BBC Match of the Day podcast.

“He has a pot belly as well – he absolutely hated running. He is just totally gifted.

“There was a time in Los Angeles and [Roberto] Mancini said we could go out. And what’s the point of putting a curfew on at 12 o’clock? The clubs are just starting!

“There was security, we’re on about the third floor, but outside we’ve got a ladder down.

“Joleon [Lescott] was there, [Nigel] De Jong was there, I was there, David Silva was there and there was a couple more.

“We were sneaking out and we’ve got our tracksuit on just in case, and we had four taxis ready to take us out.

“We didn’t get back until 6am. David Silva is the last man standing.

“The next day in training he was first in running, first in possession. I was just like ‘what the f*** is this?’ It’s just not fair.

“He won’t mind me saying that, he is a living legend.”

Silva is one of three players whose impact at City is set to be rewarded with a statue outside the Etihad Stadium, alongside Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero.

