Quiz: Name the last XI named by David Moyes as Man United manager

On April 22, 2014 David Moyes was sacked by Manchester United.

The decision came just a couple of days after Moyes endured a 2-0 defeat to his former club Everton at Goodison Park, with goals from Leighton Baines and Kevin Mirallas.

Ahead of Moyes’ latest return to Old Trafford as West Ham manager, we want to know if you can remember the last XI picked by him as United boss.

Some players are still at United although most have moved on since and there will likely be one or two that will catch you out so we’ve given you SEVEN minutes to get United’s full starting XI at Goodison Park on April 20, 2014.





If the quiz isn’t displaying for you, click here.

If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Read More About: David Moyes, Manchester United, Quiz