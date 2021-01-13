Former Ireland international David Meyler suggests Damien Duff has other job lined up

Speculation continues to swirl regarding Damien Duff’s unexpected departure from the Republic of Ireland’s coaching set-up.

It was announced over the weekend that Damien Duff had arrived at the decision to step away from Stephen Kenny’s coaching staff, with no reason given by the Football Association of Ireland.

Kenny wished Duff well, while the former Republic of Ireland winger gave little away with his brief statement on the decision.

“I want to thank Stephen Kenny for the opportunity he gave me to coach with the senior Ireland team and I wish Stephen, Keith and the players all the very best of luck for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers,” Duff said.

With John O’Shea and Lee Carsley identified as potential replacements for the outgoing Duff, fellow former Ireland international David Meyler has suggested that Duff won’t be out of work for long.

Meyler, who made 26 appearances for Ireland, is of the opinion that Duff could well have a managerial role lined up and remains hopeful that the fall-out from the ‘videogate’ controversy played no role in Duff’s decision.

“We know how good a player he was, but by all accounts he is a fantastic coach. So you would want him around the team,” Meyler told Off The Ball.

“I would like to think that he is not annoyed or peed off with anything that has gone on. I hope that it is not that kind of stuff, because if you can get a couple of people in a room then surely the issue could be resolved.

“The timing of it is very strange. In my mind – and I don’t know – there is a bigger picture for him. The bigger picture that he is going to go into a manager’s job somewhere. Maybe he has something lined up.

“It is just the timing of it […] I imagine that Damien is a strong-minded person and once his mind is made up then it is made up.”

Alan Kelly is the latest Ireland coach to part ways with the national team, citing concerns about Covid-19 as his reason for following Duff out the door.

