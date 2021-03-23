David McGoldrick reveals Blades players were kept in the dark about Chris Wilder sacking

David McGoldrick has revealed how the Sheffield United squad found out that Chris Wilder would no longer be their manager.

It was announced last week that Wilder’s five years in charge of the Blades had come to an end but McGoldrick has explained how the players were kept in the dark about the decision.

The news first appeared on social media, which is where the Sheffield United players discovered that they would be working with U23 coach Paul Heckingbottom for the Premier League clash with Leicester.

McGoldrick has opened up on how the whole ordeal played out from the players’ perspective and revealed that the squad had few prior dealings with Heckingbottom, whose first game in charge ended in a 5-0 defeat.

“It was tough. The weird thing about it was that it came out of the blue from nowhere,” McGoldrick told talkSPORT.

“We got into training as normal, got into the treatment room and someone said, ‘Look at this on Twitter! Someone’s posted something saying the gaffer’s going to be sacked’.

Sheffield United confirms that Chris Wilder has left the Club by mutual consent. — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 13, 2021

“Usually, you hear certain things. We heard there was talk a few months ago. We had found some form.

“There was no confirmation for 48 hours, the boys didn’t properly meet Hecky [Heckingbottom].

“People think we’ve seen him a lot, but we’re in different bubbles completely. The U23s aren’t allowed anywhere near us.

“He hasn’t seen how we work and we haven’t seen how we work. To be thrown in at the deep end for the Leicester game was a real tough week for the lads.”

After his Blades departure, Wilder immediately emerged as one of the favourites to take over at Celtic.

Ex-Ireland international McGoldrick has backed Wilder to be a success at Parkhead and has predicted that his now-former manager would bring a new dynamic to the side after Neil Lennon’s recent resignation.

“I’m sure he’ll get a big job somewhere,” McGoldrick said

“Celtic need someone to go in there with big ideas, Wilder will go in there with his own ideas.

“He would change that club, he’d get the boys playing for them.”

