David James believe the time has come for Liverpool to part company with Mohamed Salah and invest the money earned by selling the Egyptian forward into strengthening the side.

Despite Salah finishing the season as Liverpool’s top scorer and running Golden Boot winner Harry Kane close to the honour in the recently-finished Premier League campaign, he remains the subject of much speculation.

It has previously been reported that Salah’s teammates Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have become fed up with the Egypt international and now former Liverpool goalkeeper, James, believes that Jurgen Klopp’s team actually functions better without Salah.

“The idea of them spending mega millions is very unlikely. I think they’re going to have to shift players out,” James told Stadium Astro.

“In my eyes and I’ve said this many times, he might be second in the Golden Boot running, but I think Liverpool play better without Salah.

“And the opportunity for Liverpool to maybe cash in on Salah, Jota naturally fits into that front three, Firmino gets more freedom arguably and then Liverpool have a new dynamic up front rather than what seems to be a reliance on Salah’s goals.”

Salah scored 31 goals in all competitions last season but he is consistently linked with moves away from Anfield; with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all rumoured to have been keeping tabs on the Reds talisman.

According to James, Liverpool should absolutely consider cashing in on 28-year-old this summer.

“This is not about Mo Salah not being a good player,” James continued. “His goal record speaks for itself. Similar statistics to someone like (Sergio) Aguero where Pep Guardiola can look at Man City and not need Aguero.

“I think Jurgen Klopp and the way he has developed this side, Salah has become more of a focal point than that front three from seasons before.

“I think Liverpool’s fluidity is compromised by Salah, even though he’s going to score. That’s because Liverpool have got such a good side, they can give someone the ball to score. Tottenham’s another one, top goalscorers tend to not win leagues.

“I think they could cash in on him and produce a stronger team.”

