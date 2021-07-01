What David Beckham told Teddy Sheringham when he asked to take free-kick against Greece

“Go away, Ted!”

David Beckham had no time for Teddy Sheringham when the centre-forward asked to take what would become arguably the most iconic free-kick in England football history.

Beckham’s stunning strike against Greece is never far away from highlight reels of the greatest free-kicks in history but, apparently, he had to fight to take it.

Sheringham, who had played with Beckham for Manchester United, felt entitled to take the free-kick because he’d won it and had already found the net against Greece, who led England 2-1 in extra time of the World Cup qualifying match.

David Beckham refused to let Teddy Sheringham take the free-kick

England needed a draw at the very least to qualify for the 2002 World Cup and the cultured right foot of Beckham ultimately secured qualification, though Sheringham was determined to take the free-kick.

“I think back to that famous game against Greece at Old Trafford in 2001 where David Beckham scores the late free-kick to send us through to the World Cup,” Sheringham told Ladbrokes.

“First of all, I’d already scored to make it 1-1 in the game, so I was buzzing. I felt ten feet tall, and I’d won the free-kick late on in the game, making the most of a shove from the defender.

“Becks had probably had five or six free-kicks in that game, and they’d gone all over the place; he’d hit the wall, he’d hit Row Z, so when we got the last one I actually said to him, ‘Becks, I’ll have this one.’

“He just said, ”Go away, Ted. You can’t even reach from here.’

“He had a point. I’d scored the odd free-kick in my career but I saw Becks on a daily basis practising so I knew he was better. If you had to put money on someone putting the ball in the top corner in the last minute of a game, you’d put it on him.

“He told me to go away in the most polite way he could think of at the time, and ended up scoring. That’s what top players are all about.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: David Beckham, England, Teddy Sheringham