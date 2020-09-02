Daryl Horgan has made his return to the Championship.

On Wednesday morning, Wycombe Wanderers confirmed the signing of Daryl Horgan on a two-year contract from Hibernian.

The absence of Horgan in Hibs’ squad last weekend led many to believe that the Irishman could be on the move and his now-former manager revealed that the winger was likely to move back to England, having spent 18 months with Preston North End before his 2018 switch to Easter Road.

It was while representing Preston when Horgan caught the eye of Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Ainsworth has admitted that his plans to make Horgan a Wanderers player were over two years in the making.

“Daryl is someone we’ve kept an eye on ever since he put in that outstanding performance against us and we believe he’s ideally suited to the way we play,” Ainsworth told the club website.

“He’s quick, he’s direct, he loves to run at the defence and he’s got a strong goal threat in terms of scoring and creating chances for his team-mates.

“I’m excited to see what he can do for us and his arrival gives us extra firepower going forward as we look forward to starting on the front foot in the Championship in 10 days’ time.”

Horgan becomes Wycombe’s fifth signing of the summer and the Galway man will wear the No. 17 shirt for the Chairboys.

The 28-year-old will join forces with one of England’s social media sensations in the form of ‘The Beast’ Adebayo Akinfenwa, who has scored 54 goals in 176 appearances for Wycombe.

Horgan will hope the switch to the recently-promoted Wycombe will breathe new life into his international career after being left out of Stephen Kenny’s first Republic of Ireland squad.

The former Dundalk man made his senior international debut on 28 March, 2017 in a friendly defeat against Iceland but has only made six appearances for Ireland in total.

