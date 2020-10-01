Darren Fletcher believes Man United are taking risk with transfer target

Darren Fletcher is of the opinion that Manchester United should sign Ousmane Dembele but insists the move does not come without its risks.

With Borussia Dortmund holding firm on their valuation of Jadon Sancho, United have had to look at alternatives and Barcelona forward Dembele is next on their list.

Darren Fletcher, who made over 300 appearances for the Red Devils, admits that his former club would be taking a risk with Dembele but the Scot believes it’s worth the gamble.

“It suggests that they are moving on from Jadon Sancho,” Fletcher explained on Sky Sports.

“I think Ousmane Dembele is a right-winger, a position they are finally identifying. Barcelona purchased him for £100 million or something like that. I think a loan deal would suit United, and probably both parties, I think he needs a fresh challenge, coming to a massive club like Manchester United.

“It comes with its risks – his injury record is not great over the last few seasons – I think he only made five league appearances last season, but he’s a talented player.

“It’s a chance to showcase himself, get opportunities, get fit and potentially look for a transfer down the line, but I wouldn’t say they’ve got to sign him because of his injury record, and he has tendencies to be late a lot of the time judging by reports.

“United should give him the opportunity to showcase himself and be the player everyone thought he was going to become.”

According to today’s transfer news, United have opened talks with Dembele over a loan move although Barcelona would prefer to sell the Frenchman in order to free up funds to bring in the likes of Memphis Depay.

United would be willing to compromise and agree to a loan deal with an option to buy. The Red Devils would have to pay the 23-year-old’s salary in full.

