Darren Fletcher reveals moment ‘alarm bells started ringing’ about Jesse Lingard

The future of Jesse Lingard remains up in the air but his former teammate, Darren Fletcher, believes he is looking for a new club.

Jesse Lingard has been linked with a move away from Manchester United in the current transfer window but nothing concrete has taken place yet, although Darren Fletcher believes the writing has been on the wall for many months.

Lingard started for United in their 3-0 victory over Luton Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night and he had quite a few chances to find the net.

Despite rumours suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur were considering a move for Lingard, the latest update claims that Jose Mourinho has no interest in a reunion with the 27-year-old although it’s understood that Everton and West Ham are still monitoring his situation.

Fletcher admitted that he was led to believe that Lingard was looking for a way out of Old Trafford since the turn of the year, when the England international joined forces with super-agent Mino Raiola.

Speaking about Lingard’s future on Sky Sports, Fletcher said: “It’s unknown. The alarm bells started ringing for me when he appointed Mino Raiola as his agent. Now you don’t appoint Mino Raiola as your agent if you’re looking at staying at a club.

“That suggests to me that he’s looking for a move. He’s not a starter in Manchester United’s strongest team, he’s a squad player now. Yes, he’s come through the club and he’s been there a long time.

“Maybe, he feels like he is ready for a new challenge and maybe he feels he is at an age now where he needs to be a starter, he can’t be a squad player.

“It will be interesting to see what happens between now and the end of the window.”

