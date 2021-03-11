Referee Darren Drysdale reveals what Alan Judge said to prompt reaction

Referee Darren Drysdale has been given a backdated suspension after being charged by the FA with improper conduct over last month’s confrontation with Alan Judge.

Darren Drysdale has given his account of the incident, which took place during a 0-0 draw between Ipswich Town and Northampton Town on February 16.

Alan Judge received a yellow card moments after the official appeared to move his head in the direction of the Irish midfielder in an aggressive manner.

Referee Darren Drysdale appeared to square up to Alan Judge before booking the Ipswich player in their goalless draw against Northampton this evening. pic.twitter.com/ZexMTxYIx7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 16, 2021

Drysdale has not refereed a match since the altercation but he is free to return to action after the FA handed him a back-dated four-match suspension, which has already been served.

In his account of the incident, Drysdale accused Judge of calling him a “cheating bald c***” in a loud voice.

“Alan Judge, in my opinion, exaggerates his fall in a desperate attempt to gain a penalty kick for his team,” Drysdale said, via the Mirror.

“I then processed what had happened for a few seconds before blowing my whistle and decided to caution Alan Judge for an act of trying to deceive a match official.

“As I blew my whistle Alan Judge shouted aggressively in a loud voice at me and from a distance of only five metres: ‘It’s a f***ing penalty you cheating bald c***!’

“Reacting completely out of character, I took exception to what I considered to be an offensive comment.

As I said in this 👇. There was no need for an apology. I wasn’t looking for one or looking for any action to be taken. In football as everybody knows stuff happens in the heat of the moment in a game. We all make mistakes and for me that is the end of this https://t.co/ujQsF9lQ4N — alan judge (@10judgey) February 17, 2021

“I walked towards Alan Judge who then continued his tirade of abuse as he then, what I deemed as, aggressively and provokingly pointed his finger towards my face and shouted: ‘You’re a f***ing cheating c***!’

“I accept that I should not have moved my head towards Alan Judge as this only inflamed the situation. At no time was there any physical contact between myself and Alan Judge.

“My action of moving forward was as a posture of authority and with the player being significantly shorter than me, this led to me looking down at him. I then issued a yellow card to Alan Judge for his exaggerated fall.”

Drysdale apologised the day after the incident although Judge, who is not expected to face any FA action for the alleged outburst, insisted he did not expect an apology from the official.

Read More About: alan judge, Darren Drysdale, ipswich town