As part of the exclusive club of players with over 100 Premier League goals, Darren Bent knows a thing or two about strikers.

Reacting to the news that Sergio Aguero is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, Bent revealed that the Argentine forward wouldn’t make his top five of Premier League strikers.

While Aguero currently sits in fourth place in the Premier League goalscoring ranks and remains in with a chance of breaking the top three before the season is out, Bent couldn’t find room for him in his top five.

There is no questioning Aguero’s prowess in front of goal and as the leading hat-trick scorer in Premier League history, some have proclaimed him the most natural goalscorer England’s top flight has ever seen.

But Bent, who scored 106 Premier League goals, rates five former forwards more highly than Aguero – namely Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba and Ian Wright.

“For me Thierry is the best. I don’t think, personally, Aguero is in that same bracket in terms of all-round play,” Bent said on talkSPORT.

🇫🇷 “For me, Thierry Henry is the best.” ❌ “Aguero isn’t in the same bracket.” ✅ “Henry, Drogba, Wright, Rooney & Shearer.” Darren Bent reveals 5 strikes that he believes are better than Sergio Aguero. What do you make of this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/krtt9kt3QI — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 30, 2021

“I think there’s a lot that Thierry could do that Aguero can’t but there’s a limit to what Aguero can do that Thierry couldn’t.

“You’d have to say Shearer. 260 goals is incredible. I think Rooney is up there. For being the actual best, there are so many different arguments.

“If you ask me who my personal favourite five are; it would be Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba, Wayne Rooney, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer.

“Aguero wouldn’t make my personal top five. He’s absolutely outstanding but there’s been so many greats.

“Someone who doesn’t even get a mention is Andy Cole – he scored one penalty and has got 187 Premier League goals. That’s frightening in itself.”

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.

Episode 1 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week. Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena. You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com.

Read More About: darren bent, Manchester City, sergio aguero