Danny Rose storms out of Jose Mourinho meeting in new documentary clip

Those who were curious of the management style of Jose Mourinho are going to love the All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur documentary.

Jose Mourinho is predictably the star of the new Amazon Prime documentary and his meeting with Danny Rose makes for fascinating television.

Rose visited Mourinho’s office to ask him why he was not being played more regularly and the conversation descended into a heated discussion on other players, described by Rose as ‘sh*t’, who were ahead of him in the pecking order.

“Gaffer, I just want to know what the problem is?” Rose asked his manager.

“You know exactly what I mean. How I’m being treated. I was very excited when you came as manager but if you don’t want me to play, I’d rather you just told me now and I’ll stay at home, gaffer. I’ll train at home.”

Mourinho explained his rationale for leaving Rose out, explaining how he wasn’t performing well in training until he finally impressed ahead of a match against Liverpool.

Mourinho picked Rose for the Liverpool clash but the left-back didn’t play well, a fact that Rose acknowledged, but when the Spurs boss told him that he could not promise that he would be a first-choice regular, the England international grew even more frustrated.

Mourinho told Rose that it was his perspective that lesser players were being picked ahead of him and that’s when the defender threatened to take his grievances to chairman Daniel Levy before storming out of the meeting.

“It’s facts,” Rose said. “The whole changing room know it’s facts! Not fair.

“And I’m going to see Daniel as well. So when Daniel’s in, tell him I’m looking for him.”

Rose spent the second half of last season on loan with Newcastle United, making 11 appearances for the Magpies since the turn of the year.

