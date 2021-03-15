Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged the Reds to have an active transfer window when it reopens this summer.

In what will go down as one of the most disappointing title defences in recent memory, Liverpool will find it difficult to finish in the top four this season and Jurgen Klopp will hope to be backed financially in the transfer market to ensure improvement and a title challenge next term.

Danny Murphy, who spent seven years at Anfield, highlighted the importance of evolution and encouraged his former side to “recover, recruit and refocus” over the summer.

In terms of recruitment, Murphy understands that some players may need to be sold in order to bring in fresh legs and the ex-England international name-checked four Reds that Klopp shouldn’t be afraid to sacrifice.

Murphy also urged Liverpool to make a serious statement of intent by doing everything in their power to bring Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland to Merseyside.

“Generally, the signings at Liverpool have been good during his time at Anfield but now is the time for the owners to go the extra mile for the right player,” Murphy wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“Squad players such as Takumi Minamino, Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may have to be sacrificed to free up funds. So be it. Liverpool badly need a couple of players to make the team better, not six rarely-used squad members.

“Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Firmino and Jota are a fantastic quartet but Liverpool need a top-line No. 9 to become a goal machine again.

“If Erling Haaland is available, why not be ambitious and try to break the bank for him? His arrival wouldn’t make Firmino redundant, just give Liverpool more options.

“Klopp’s second major purchase should be a centre-back. I rate Gomez and Matip but they struggle to play a full season. Ozan Kabak was signed in January but from what I’ve seen, he’s not the answer.”

