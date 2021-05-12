“Nowhere near!”

Danny Mills could hardly believe that an argument was being put forward to suggest that Bruno Fernandes is a superior player to Phil Foden.

Reacting to confirmation of Manchester City’s third Premier League title in four years, Mills wasn’t sure if Fernandes would make it into Pep Guardiola’s side.

Mills confidently proclaimed Ilkay Gundogan a better player than Fernandes and he also doubted whether the Portuguese playmaker would play ahead of City youngster Foden.

“Bruno Fernandes, does he get into that side on a regular basis? He’d be there or thereabouts,” Mills said on talkSPORT.

🔵 “Foden is better than Fernandes.” ❌ “Would Bruno Fernandes play ahead of Phil Foden? Probably not.” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 “Foden turns up in the big games, Bruno goes missing most of the time!” Danny Mills believes #MCFC’s Foden is a superior player to #MUFC’s Fernandes pic.twitter.com/05fRsYOZHR — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 12, 2021

“There’s not a lot in it. Gundogan has been exceptional but then other players in that position, Foden can drop into that position.

“Would he play ahead of Foden? Probably not!”

Mills, who made 51 appearances for City between 2004 and 2007, was nonplussed when it was suggested that Fernandes had done more on the pitch than City’s promising young midfielder over the past year or so.

Fernandes or Foden?

Mills refused to accept that assertion, however, and insisted that the difference between Fernandes and Foden in big games makes the 20-year-old a clear winner.

“Foden is better than Bruno Fernandes,” Mills continued.

“Bruno Fernandes is nowhere near… Foden turns up in the big games, Bruno Fernandes doesn’t. He goes missing more than half the time.”

Both playmakers have enjoyed remarkable seasons for their respective clubs.

Fernandes has scored 17 goals and contributed 11 assists for Man United in the Premier League this season, while Foden has seven goals and five assists to his name in England’s top flight this term.

Foden will turn 21 later this month and while he remains very young, he has already established himself as one of the most important players for City.

Foden has even been backed to claim the Ballon d’Or when he reaches his prime while Roy Keane has compared the youngster to fellow United legend Paul Scholes.

