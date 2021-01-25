Danny Drinkwater deletes social media post after backlash following Frank Lampard sacking

Danny Drinkwater has denied that he was celebrating the sacking of Frank Lampard with a social media post on Monday.

Frank Lampard was sacked by Chelsea after the club’s former midfielder was unable to convince the Blues’ board that he could turn the season around.

While the decision has been one of Monday’s major talking points among those involved in football, Danny Drinkwater insists he was not even aware of the Lampard sacking when he posted to his Instagram stories.

An image of Drinkwater sliding on his knees in celebration has since been deleted and a subsequent post was made by the midfielder, who last week left Chelsea for a loan move to Turkish side Kasımpasa.

“Thought that was a bit of a strange reaction,” Drinkwater wrote. “Didn’t hear about the news before I posted that.

“I was just missing playing. The manager was somebody I looked up to hugely as a player.”

Drinkwater never made an appearance for Chelsea under Lampard and spent spells on loan at Burnley and Aston Villa in recent years.

With 18 months to run on his five-year Chelsea contract, it remains to be seen how much Drinkwater will feature for Lampard’s successor, with Thomas Tuchel reportedly the leading candidate to take over at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s statement on Lampard’s sacking featured a rare comment from owner Roman Abramovich.

“This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him,” Abramovich said.

Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 25, 2021

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

Read More About: Chelsea, danny drinkwater, frank lampard