Daniel James explains confusion about Liverpool rumour

Daniel James has no idea where the rumour that he supported Liverpool came from.

As Daniel James was signing for Manchester United in 2019, various reports appeared in the media suggesting that the Welsh winger grew up supporting Liverpool.

James expressed confusion about that particular claim but he didn’t explicitly deny it at the time because he didn’t want to have to reveal who he actually supported.

United’s first game of the 2019/20 season was against Chelsea and James chose not to reveal that he grew up a Blues fan.

James came off the bench to make his debut against Chelsea and scored his first goal for United against the club he used to support.

Speaking on the UTD Podcast, James said: “When I signed for United, I can’t remember who it was, one of the Sky Sports [pundits] said: ‘he supports Liverpool’. I was thinking I don’t support Liverpool, but I never wanted to come out and say I supported Chelsea as a youngster.

“When I started playing for Swansea it [Chelsea] was the team I followed, but you don’t end up supporting them really. I used to look at their players when I was younger – [Eden] Hazard, [Juan] Mata and [Didier] Drogba – and they were players that I loved. You kind of grow out of that.

“It was quite strange playing them in the first game of the season and before the game I never thought I would come on. It’s a big game, I thought it would be a close encounter but we were actually 3-0 up.

“Then I thought I could get my opportunity here. It was goosebumps when the gaffer [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] called my name. I think I got 15 minutes which was great.

“It was surreal and the fans, when I made my debut, it was just great them clapping when you come on and them really cheering you on. That set me alight really.”

