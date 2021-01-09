Damien Duff steps down from coaching role with Republic of Ireland

Damien Duff has decided to step down from his coaching role with the Republic of Ireland.

The Football Association of Ireland confirmed on Friday night that Damien Duff will no longer be working as a coach under Stephen Kenny.

Duff only joined the national team’s coaching set-up last year, alongside fellow former Ireland international Keith Andrews, but he has made the decision to step down from his role.

“I want to thank Stephen Kenny for the opportunity he gave me to coach with the senior Ireland team and I wish Stephen, Keith and the players all the very best of luck for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers,” Duff said.

The FAI has not revealed the reason for Duff’s departure although it’s widely reported that the former Blackburn and Chelsea winger was not happy about the investigation that was launched into the controversial pre-match video ahead of November’s friendly with England.

Duff made light of the furore surrounding the video after the FAI closed the investigation, having been satisfied about the explanations from those involved.

Kenny is still waiting for his first win since taking over from Mick McCarthy last year and it remains to be seen who the Ireland manager will bring in to replace Duff ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia, Luxembourg, Portugal and Azerbaijan.

Kenny praised Duff’s ability as a coach and wished the 41-year-old every success in the future.

Kenny said: “Damien is an excellent coach as he proved in his time with us and his contribution to the Irish team was greatly appreciated by myself, my staff and the players and I wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

READ NEXT – Shane Duffy’s next career move predicted by former Brighton and Celtic player

Read More About: damien duff, Republic of Ireland, stephen kenny