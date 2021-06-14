Damien Duff somehow keeps straight face after ‘motivational video’ reference

He couldn’t help himself.

It didn’t require a detective to spot Damien Duff’s very thinly-veiled dig at the FAI as he mentioned a potential ‘motivational video’ when discussing Scotland’s upcoming clash with England.

Duff, on RTE punditry duty for Euro 2020, previewed Friday’s meeting of Scotland and England by suggesting that Steve Clarke’s men will hold nothing back against their fierce rivals.

“It’s a free hit. Down at Wembley they will just make it outright war,” Duff said of Scotland’s trip to London.

“If it was up to me I would definitely make a motivational video as well.”

With Scotland desperately seeking their first win of Euro 2020 after being beaten by the Czech Republic on Monday, a result against England would be the sweetest of all for the Scots.

Duff’s mention of a motivational video was a clear reference to the furore that followed the Republic of Ireland’s attempts to inspire their players ahead of last November’s friendly against England.

The FAI launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the video and the controversy caused shockwaves throughout the camp.

Duff made a tongue-in-cheek reference to the outrage the following month but the 42-year-old ultimately stepped down from his role as Stephen Kenny’s assistant at the beginning of this year.

Duff has no regrets about his decision to leave the Ireland coaching team after sticking to his guns on the video palaver.

“Not one day has passed where I have regretted it,” Duff said in February.

“I’ve given up the chance to represent my country, which is a massive honour. I’ve lost the chance to coach elite players, which doesn’t come around very often.

“I felt strongly about things. I would’ve been unhappy with myself if I stayed. It’s as simple as that.”

