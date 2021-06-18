‘Three Irish men involved tonight’ – Damien Duff picks between England and Scotland

“I’ll sway with Reidy.”

The sarcasm was clear to hear when Damien Duff issued his pre-match prediction for England’s Euro 2020 clash against Scotland on Friday night.

Duff suggested he was torn when asked to pick his winner between England and Scotland at Wembley, explaining how the Irish presence on both sides made it difficult to express a preference in how the match might play out.

“I’m going to go with who I want to win and not who I think will win,” Duff said on RTE Sport ahead of kick-off.

Damien Duff on England vs Scotland

“I have to say that it’s a difficult one with three Irish men involved in the game tonight, two obviously off the English team – Declan Rice and Jack Grealish.

“And we obviously have Steven Reid from the Scottish set-up, a great friend of mine and an absolutely brilliant coach. I love him to bits so I’ll sway with Reidy and I’ll go with Scotland.”

Duff played alongside Reid for the Republic of Ireland and while Reid was born in England, like Rice and Grealish, he opted to declare for Ireland and remains proud of his career with the Boys in Green.

Reid has been part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland coaching staff for more than two years and having played with Ireland at the 2002 World Cup, he explained how he hoped to be able to pass on his international experience to the Scottish players at the Euros.

“There are little bits I can offer the gaffer, hopefully, having been in that tournament with the Republic, ideas I can bring in to help the lads as well along the way,” Reid told the Glasgow Times.

“I was the youngest in that squad when I went with the Republic so hopefully those experiences can help along the way.”

