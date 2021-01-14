Damien Duff and Alan Kelly exchanged heated words before stepping down from Ireland roles

Damien Duff and Alan Kelly reportedly clashed over the so-called ‘videogate’ controversy that prompted an investigation from the Football Association of Ireland.

Both Damien Duff and Alan Kelly announced in recent days that they intended to step away from the Republic of Ireland coaching staff, with the latter citing concerns about Covid-19 and the former providing no reason for his unexpected departure.

It has been suggested that Duff was not happy about how the FAI dealt with the fallout from the pre-match motivational video that was shown to the Ireland squad ahead of November’s friendly against England.

In the days after the England game, Kelly removed himself from the preparations for the Uefa Nations League match against Bulgaria, citing his asthma amid the worsening Covid-19 numbers and dismissing speculation that he was the source of the dressing room leak that resulted in information about the video reaching the media.

The Irish Examiner has now reported that there was a considerable disagreement between Duff and Kelly on the subject of the video, with heated words exchanged between the now-former Ireland coaches.

According to the report, Kelly made it clear that he didn’t agree with the decision to play the video which reportedly featured references to Anglo-Irish relations as well as iconic incidents in historical games between the Republic of Ireland and England.

Duff played down the furore surrounding the video when he appeared on RTE last month but it has been reported that Duff was willing to walk away from his Irish coaching role following a tense meeting with then-FAI interim CEO Gary Owens on the matter two months ago.

It’s understood that Kenny is close to appointing a replacement for Duff, with John O’Shea and Lee Carsley touted as potential candidates, while the Ireland manager is in the process of recruiting a goalkeeping coach ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Serbia, Luxembourg, Portugal and Azerbaijan.

