Czech Republic score from halfway line in 2-0 win over Scotland

It takes a lot of confidence to attempt a shot from the halfway line in a major international tournament but that’s exactly what Patrik Schick did as Czech Republic beat Scotland 2-0 on Monday afternoon.

Few would have expected Czech Republic forward Schick to be in the running for top scorer at Euro 2020 but the Bayer Leverkusen striker is one of only two players to score two goals so far at the tournament.

Schick was the star of the show against Scotland, with the 25-year-old opening the scoring against Steve Clarke’s side shortly before half-time with a pinpoint header.

While his opener displayed a poacher’s instinct, Schick’s second proved that he has no problem striking the ball from range.

With shades of David Beckham against Wimbledon, Schick gave the Czech Republic a two-goal cushion when he let fly from the halfway line early on in the second half.

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall was caught well off his line and he was left scrambling in vain to attempt to get a glove to the ball, which sailed over the ‘keeper into the back of the Scottish net.

The victory leaves the Czech Republic top of Group D thanks to their two goals, while England are in second place after Gareth Southgate’s side defeated Croatia on Sunday.

Next up for the Czech Republic is a clash against Croatia on Friday before they face off against England the following Tuesday.

As for the Scots, they have it all to do if they are to progress to the knockout stages of Euro 2020. They take on England at Wembley on Friday evening before they close out their group against Croatia four days later.

