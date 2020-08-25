Cryptic Shane Duffy message leaves Celtic fans disappointed

Shane Duffy continues to be linked with a move to Celtic this summer but a deal seems a long way off yet.

After seemingly falling down the pecking order at Brighton & Hove Albion, Shane Duffy has become the subject of interest for a number of clubs.

West Ham and West Brom were said to be interested in the Irish international but Celtic were thought to be Duffy’s preferred destination due to his childhood fondness for the club.

Duffy got Celtic fans excited recently when he posted a cryptic photo to Instagram. The 28-year-old shared a picture of himself boarding a plane with the caption, ‘Let’s go’.

Celtic supporters hoped that Duffy was Scotland-bound and, as it turns out, he was. But, unfortunately for Bhoys fans, the centre-half was not on his way to Glasgow but rather travelling to Dundee, where Brighton are taking part in pre-season training.

Duffy was pictured in training on Monday afternoon, suggesting that Brighton are preparing for the season ahead with the central defender.

Duffy appears eager to make the move to Celtic Park but a major obstacle in the deal getting done is the loan fee that Brighton are demanding.

The Seagulls are said to be holding out for a loan fee of between £2 million and £3 million, while Celtic would also be expected to pay Duffy’s wages in full.

West Brom are believed to have dropped out of the race to sign Duffy while the Irishman seemingly dismissed suggestions he wanted to sign for West Ham.

Wouldn’t listen to a word he says he ain’t got a clue 😂 — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) August 23, 2020

Celtic manager Neil Lennon recently confirmed that early talks had been held in the hope of signing Duffy but he had no real updates.

“I think there’s common knowledge that there has been interest that’s been expressed,” Lennon said.

Duffy may yet end up at Celtic but his flight on Monday was to return to work with Brighton, not to attend a medical at Parkhead.

