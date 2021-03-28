Cristiano Ronaldo furiously storms off pitch after late goal isn’t given

Cristiano Ronaldo made his frustrations heard after what appeared to be a late Portugal winner was not given on Saturday night.

Two first-half Diogo Jota goals gave Portugal a clear advantage in their World Cup qualifying clash against Serbia but the second half didn’t go to plan for the visitors or their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Aleksandar Mitrovic found the net immediately after half-time before Filip Kostic brought Serbia level on the hour-mark.

Portugal kept pushing for a winner and Ronaldo was convinced he’d found one when he guided a volley beyond Serbia ‘keeper Marko Dmitrovic.

HUGE DRAMA IN BELGRADE! 😮 ▪️ Cristiano Ronaldo thought he'd won it!

▪️ Referee said no goal!

▪️ No VAR.

▪️ Ronaldo storms off the pitch!#SRBPOR #WCQ pic.twitter.com/p9N61Wpwde — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 27, 2021

With seconds left in injury time, the ball appeared to bobble over the line before Stefan Mitrovic cleared it to safety and Ronaldo immediately ran to the referee’s assistant to question why the goal hadn’t been given, with the Juventus forward earning himself a yellow card in the process.

There was no VAR or goalline technology in place for the game, which finished 2-2 and Ronaldo cut a furious figure on the full-time whistle as he stormed off the pitch and angrily threw his captain’s armband to the ground.

“Being captain of the Portugal team is one of the greatest pride and privileges of my life,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram after the match.

“I always give and will give everything for my country, that will never change. But there are difficult times to deal with, especially when we feel that an entire nation is being harmed.

“Lift your head and face the next challenge now! Come on, Portugal!”

Portugal manager Fernando Santos revealed after the game that the referee apologised for failing to award Ronaldo the winning goal, which would have moved his team to top of Group A in the qualifying group.

