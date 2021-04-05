Cristiano Ronaldo left opponent feeling ‘ashamed’ after refusing shirt swap

Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens has admitted he felt ashamed after Cristiano Ronaldo refused to give him his Juventus shirt.

After a clash between the Italian sides, Gosens delayed his celebrations in the hope of fulfilling a dream of his by adding Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic shirt to his collection.

After Atalanta beat Juventus 3-0 in the Coppa Italia quarter-final two years ago, Gosens approached Ronaldo to make the request but it was immediately shot down by the Juve forward.

“After the game against Juventus, I tried to fulfil my dream of having Ronaldo’s jersey,” Gosens recalled in his biography titled Dreams are Worthwhile, via Goal.

“After the final whistle I went to him, having not even gone to the crowd to celebrate … but Ronaldo did not accept.

“I asked: ‘Cristiano, can I have your shirt?’ He didn’t even look at me, he just said: ‘No!'”

Since his 2018 move to Juventus, Ronaldo has never actually beaten Atalanta, who currently sit two points ahead of the Old Lady in the Serie A table. Ronaldo wasn’t in the squad for Juventus’ victory over Atalanta in Serie A in 2019.

Gosens will come up against Ronaldo again in two weeks and it’s doubtful that the left-back will repeat his request for the Portuguese superstar’s shirt after how he was left feeling the last time.

“I was completely blushed and ashamed,” Gosens explained. “I went away and felt small.

“You know that moment when something embarrassing happens and you look around to see if anyone noticed it? That’s what I felt and tried to hide it.”

Ronaldo is no stranger to letting his frustrations get the better of him. Only last week, the 36-year-old reacted furiously when what would have been a winning goal against Serbia wasn’t given.

Perhaps Ronaldo would be more willing to part ways with his shirt if he finds himself on the winning side against Gosens for the first time since his switch to Italy.

Read More About: atalanta, Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus, Robin Gosens