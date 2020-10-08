Cristiano Ronaldo had furious reaction to referee blowing whistle early

Cristiano Ronaldo understands that every second matters and he was furious with the referee at half-time of Portugal’s 0-0 draw with Spain.

After cracking the 100 international goals barrier the last time he lined out for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo was desperate to add to his personal tally against Spain on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo is so confident in his ability that he sees every moment on the football pitch as an opportunity to find the net, which explains his irate reaction to the referee, who blew for half-time 10 seconds too early.

Ronaldo, who could see the time on the scoreboard, gave the match official both barrels before eventually making his way back to the dressing room.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy with the referee calling half-time 10 seconds earlier against Spain last night! ☹️ pic.twitter.com/rF97GJc2Zq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 8, 2020

The Portugal captain failed to get on the scoresheet but he almost set up a glorious opener with a sensational pass.

Ronaldo is not exactly renowned for his range of passing but he showed that it is by no means a weakness in his game as he split the Spanish centre-halves with an inch-perfect pass with the outside of his boot.

Renato Sanches took the shot on first-time but could only manage to strike the crossbar in one of the game’s closest chances.

What a chance created by Ronaldo. Passing is an underrated aspect of his game pic.twitter.com/2EmIBibEZS — Madridista Haven (@HavenMadridista) October 7, 2020

After the stalemate, Ronaldo took the opportunity to put his rumoured differences with former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos to one side.

Marca recently reported Ronaldo and Ramos failed to maintain contact over the past two years, seemingly due to Ronaldo’s reaction to Luka Modric’s Ballon d’Or win.

But when they came face to face on Wednesday night, the pair caught up with one another and were all smiles along with Ramos’ former defensive partner at the Bernabeu, Pepe.

“We’re still around… and there’s more to come!” Ramos wrote on Instagram. “Happy to see you, my friends.”

