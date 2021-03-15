Cristiano Ronaldo refused to attend Man United Christmas party with teammates

Ben Foster has shed some light on the mentality that turned Cristiano Ronaldo into one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Even in his younger years, Cristiano Ronaldo was a rock of sense and catered all aspects of his life into developing into a true great.

Ben Foster was with Ronaldo at Manchester United and the former Red Devils goalkeeper recently revealed what the Portuguese superstar was like off the pitch.

Speaking on the Happy Hour podcast, Foster explained how Ronaldo wouldn’t even put himself in situations where alcohol was around.

“He didn’t drink. I remember we had a Christmas-do once, and he didn’t come out,” Foster recalled.

“He wouldn’t come out just because it was a night out drinking and all that kind of stuff.

“It was too much in the media eye and he wouldn’t really get involved too much with stuff like that.”

Foster also told a story about how Ronaldo went straight to the gym after a Champions League game while every single one of his teammates returned to the team hotel.

Ronaldo’s dedication early on in his career is reaping benefits now because, even at 36, he is one of the fittest players on the planet.

The longevity is testament to his discipline and single-focused commitment to being the best he could be.

“What a guy. He was a lovely bloke!” Foster said.

“He was the first one in every single day, he would be the last one to leave the training pitch, he’d be the last one to leave the building.

“And these were the days before Instagram and Twitter. He wasn’t doing it for the ‘Gram. He was doing it for himself and just wanted to be the best he could possibly be.

“He was so hard-working, it was phenomenal to see.”

Ronaldo has recently been linked with a return to Old Trafford to see out his career and current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named the Portugal international as one of two former teammates he would like to sign for the club.

Read More About: ben foster, Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United