Fans Blame Cristiano Ronaldo For Ruining Confidence Of David De Gea

It wasn’t so long ago that David De Gea was revered as one of the world’s most reliable goalkeepers but a number of basic errors in recent seasons have caused considerable damage to that reputation.

While still capable of a spectacular save quite often, De Gea is making more mistakes than a goalkeeper of his stature and wage ought to, much to the frustration of Manchester United supporters.

De Gea’s latest blunders, in United’s defeat to Chelsea in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final, have sparked calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop the Spanish ‘keeper.

Sergio Romero has long-been recognised as one of the best No. 2 options in the Premier League and some fans want to see the Argentine stopper step in between the sticks for the remainder of the season.

The United manager remained tight-lipped

As for next season, Dean Henderson is confident he has what it takes to act as United’s No. 1 goalkeeper after his second consecutive loan spell at Sheffield United comes to an end.

While Red Devils legend Paul Scholes believes that De Gea will rebound from this shaky period, others aren’t so sure and many fans believe they have pinpointed the exact moment that the Spaniard lost his confidence.

Supporters believe that Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Spain in the 2018 World Cup was the beginning of the end for De Gea’s prime.

Sandwiched between a penalty and stunning free kick was a speculative shot from the edge of the area that De Gea would have expected to gather but it crept beyond him into the back of the Spain net.

Ever since that Ronaldo free kick in the 2018 World Cup, De Gea has never been the same. He just became a problem. — Bade (@poor_muzukulu) July 20, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo ruined De Gea man, that Hat-trick crushed him, he was never the same after….. — Jemz🥤 (@TopBoyJemz) July 19, 2020

Ronaldo's sketchy hat trick at the World Cup ended De Gea for good man. He going out sad.. — Rohan (@Rohandinho_) July 19, 2020

Ronaldo actually ended De Gea's career that night in Russia. — Yash (@BlancoYash) July 19, 2020

What Ronaldo did to De gea can’t be undone #MUNCHE — middle-class Mnisi (@jayWOLF_modikoa) July 19, 2020

Nah man de gea hasn't been the same since Ronaldo embarassed him at the World Cup — Ashwath (@AshwathJ99) July 19, 2020

I don't think you can name a man that crushed another man's confidence like Ronaldo did to De Gea — Lil Top🩸 (@osar_vega) July 19, 2020

De gea never recovered from the Ronaldo performance in 2018 — Siôn (@Dh4Sion) July 19, 2020

I can’t forgive Ronaldo for what he did to De Gea — aelmsu (@SamTaiwo_) July 19, 2020