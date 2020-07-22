Home Football English Football Fans Blame Cristiano Ronaldo For Ruining Confidence Of David De Gea

Darragh Murphy July 22, 2020

It wasn’t so long ago that David De Gea was revered as one of the world’s most reliable goalkeepers but a number of basic errors in recent seasons have caused considerable damage to that reputation.

While still capable of a spectacular save quite often, De Gea is making more mistakes than a goalkeeper of his stature and wage ought to, much to the frustration of Manchester United supporters.

De Gea’s latest blunders, in United’s defeat to Chelsea in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final, have sparked calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop the Spanish ‘keeper.

Sergio Romero has long-been recognised as one of the best No. 2 options in the Premier League and some fans want to see the Argentine stopper step in between the sticks for the remainder of the season.

As for next season, Dean Henderson is confident he has what it takes to act as United’s No. 1 goalkeeper after his second consecutive loan spell at Sheffield United comes to an end.

While Red Devils legend Paul Scholes believes that De Gea will rebound from this shaky period, others aren’t so sure and many fans believe they have pinpointed the exact moment that the Spaniard lost his confidence.

Supporters believe that Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Spain in the 2018 World Cup was the beginning of the end for De Gea’s prime.

Sandwiched between a penalty and stunning free kick was a speculative shot from the edge of the area that De Gea would have expected to gather but it crept beyond him into the back of the Spain net.

