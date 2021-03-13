Cristiano Ronaldo responds to critics after Juventus’ Champions League exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to the criticism of Juventus’ Champions League exit at the hands of Porto this week.

Scrutiny on Ronaldo’s impact at Juventus has intensified in recent days, after the Serie A giants crashed out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage.

Former Juve manager Fabio Capello aimed a veiled dig at Ronaldo when he ridiculed the wall that failed to get in the way of Sergio Oliveira’s extra time free kick that ultimately proved decisive for Porto.

Ronaldo has taken to social media to respond to the criticism and insisted that those who don’t respect the hard work that he and his teammates continue to put in “will never achieve glory and success.”

The Portuguese superstar insisted he will dust himself off and focus on the upcoming games and the competitions that Juventus are still fighting for.

“More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“True champions never break! Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season.

“It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory… and so do I!

“History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work. And those who don’t understand this, will never achieve glory and success.”

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer and there have been suggestions that the 36-year-old could return to Real Madrid to see out a career that will go down as one of the most illustrious in footballing history.

