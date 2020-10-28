Furious Cristiano Ronaldo sends clear message after latest positive Covid-19 result

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it very clear that he thinks he is fit to face Barcelona on Wednesday night.

Another positive Covid-19 test ruled Cristiano Ronaldo out of Juventus’ Champions League clash with Barcelona, meaning that the Portuguese superstar would not be facing off against fierce rival Lionel Messi in Turin.

Ronaldo remains adamant, however, that he is fit to play and he made that clear on social media throughout Wednesday afternoon.

First the 35-year-old posted a photograph to social media with the caption: “Feeling good and healthy.”

In response to a comment under the above post, Ronaldo appeared to hit out at the testing protocol by branding his latest polymerase chain reaction examination “bullshit”.

“PCR IS BULLSHIT,” Ronaldo wrote in a reply that has since been deleted.

And in what couples as a message of good luck to his Juve teammates and a statement on his fitness, Ronaldo’s latest social media post sees the Portugal captain running on a treadmill in his full Juventus kit before he jumps off and shows off his trademark goal celebration.

Forza Ragazzi!

Tutti insieme! 💪🏽👏🏽

Fino Alla Fine!👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/N3ETAJexTP — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 28, 2020

In all likelihood, Ronaldo will be deemed fit for the away fixture against Barcelona in Group G so unless Lionel Messi tests positive for Covid-19 in the next month, we will probably see the two greatest players of this generation on the same pitch before 2020 is out.

Both Barca and Juventus enjoyed wins in the Champions League last week, although the Spanish side sit top of Group G on goal difference thanks to their 5-1 victory over Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros last Tuesday.

Juventus, meanwhile, will hope to move top of the group with a win over Barcelona after the Serie A team’s 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv last week, although they will have to do so without Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack.

