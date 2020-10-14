Cristiano Ronaldo agreed shirt number at Arsenal before Alex Ferguson got involved

Cristiano Ronaldo came closer to signing for Arsenal than many believe.

The full details of Manchester United’s pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo have emerged in The Athletic and, apparently, Sir Alex Ferguson played a significant role in gazumping fierce rival Arsene Wenger for the forward.

Ronaldo was one of the most-scouted prospects in Europe before United entered the race for his signature but it was Arsenal, not United, that had been keeping the closest eye on the then-Sporting winger.

Sporting manager at the time Laszlo Boloni met with Arsene Wenger to discuss his player’s potential move to Highbury and, apparently, the Frenchman had done more research on Ronaldo than anyone.

“I remember he (Wenger) went to his filing cabinet and brought out this huge dossier on Ronaldo,” Boloni said. “He knew everything about him. He knew Ronaldo perfectly. I was surprised at how much information he had about him.”

Ronaldo was the subject of interest from a number of clubs; including Liverpool, Juventus, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Valencia although Arsenal were arguably the frontrunners to sign the Portuguese youngster.

In a way, United were late to the party and when European scouts would arrive at Lisbon airport on a weekly basis to take a look at Ronaldo, representatives from Old Trafford were seldom involved.

“Manchester United weren’t even scouting Ronaldo originally,” a source told The Athletic. “They might have known about him, but they weren’t there every week. Not like some of the others.”

Ronaldo travelled to London in November 2002 to discuss a move to Arsenal and he even met with club legend Thierry Henry, took a tour of the home ground and agreed his shirt number with the Gunners, No. 28, with Wenger.

Ronaldo even took part in preliminary medical tests with Arsenal but nine months later, when United faced Sporting in a friendly game, Ferguson refused to leave the country until he agreed a deal for Ronaldo.

Then-United chief executive Peter Kenyon stayed behind to finalise an agreement with Ronaldo and, apparently, Wenger never forgave the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, for stringing him along.

Ronaldo’s switch to United couldn’t have worked out better for both parties – the player developed into one of the greatest players of all time and the Red Devils enjoyed a significant return on their investment when Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid six years later.

As for Wenger, he maintains that missing out on the Portugal legend is the biggest regret of his career.

