Former Scotland manager explains why Shane Duffy isn’t a good fit at Celtic

Former Scotland manager Craig Levein has a theory for Shane Duffy’s struggles at Celtic.

While Shane Duffy got off to an immediate flying start for Celtic, his performances over the past couple of months have sparked questions about his ability to play in Neil Lennon’s system.

Duffy is on a season-long loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion and, being a lifelong Celtic supporter, his dedication for his current side cannot be doubted.

But Craig Levein, who managed Scotland between 2009 and 2012, has explained why Duffy has found it more difficult to play for Celtic than he did with Brighton.

“Shane Duffy is a really, really good player,” Levein said, via the Brighton & Hove Albion Independent.

“But he played in a Brighton team that defended deep. Celtic’s defence are always going to be close to the halfway line.

“Celtic’s centre-backs have to be able to run. They have to be quick. Shane Duffy doesn’t fit what Celtic do, he’s very good, but it doesn’t make sense to me.”

Duffy, 28, is currently recovering from a knee injury and played no role in Celtic’s 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Celtic have now lost three in a row in all competitions but Lennon has been backed by the Hoops’ board amid growing fan unrest.

Protests broke out at Parkhead on Sunday, with many demanding that Lennon be relieved of his duties but the Celtic boss expressed gratefulness for the support of his club’s hierarchy in meetings earlier this week.

“On the scenes on Sunday, we are disappointed, we are hurt,” Lennon said.

“I understand the frustrations of the supporters because ultimately we are not in a great run at the minute.

“But it serves no purpose, particularly for the players.

“I am old enough to take criticism and abuse – some of it is justified, some over the top. That is the role of the manager and that is the responsibility you have to bear.

“The players are definitely determined to turn things around.”

