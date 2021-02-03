Cork City youngster secures loan move to Crystal Palace

Jake O’Brien has swapped Cork City for Crystal Palace after securing a loan move to the Eagles.

Cork City announced on Wednesday morning that defender Jake O’Brien had joined Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season, while the Premier League side has an option to buy.

Palace plan to move O’Brien into the club’s U23 set-up, where the Irish youngster will work under Shaun Derry and hope to impress enough to justify a chance for Roy Hodgson’s senior side.

“I’m delighted. It’s a big move for me given where I’m from, the club I’m from. I can’t wait to get started,” O’Brien told his new club’s official website.

“I’ve been speaking to [Shaun Derry] a lot over the last two days at the training ground. The facilities are all new – it’s a big step up, so it will be great to use them.

“It’s very professional and I can’t wait for it all to get started.”

O’Brien signed for Cork City’s U17 team three years ago and made his senior breakthrough last term, earning a professional contract at Turner’s Cross.

The 19-year-old made eight league appearances for City last season and he has been backed for a bright future in the game.

City manager Colin Healy commented: “This is a great opportunity for Jake, and we wish him well. He came through schoolboy football in Cork, before progressing to our academy and then on to the first team last season, and it is a good pathway for players.

“He’s a very good player and a great young lad, and we hope that this opportunity works out for him and that he goes on to have a fantastic career.”

