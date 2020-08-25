Jeff Hendrick is looking forward to proving his worth at Newcastle United.

On Monday, Newcastle announced the signing of Jeff Hendrick, who was a free agent after deciding against the opportunity to extend his contract with Burnley.

The 28-year-old joins the Magpies on a four-year deal and has already joined up with his new teammates at their preseason training camp.

✍️ #NUFC are pleased to confirm the signing of Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick! The midfielder has penned a four-year deal at St. James' Park. Welcome, @JeffHendrick92! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 24, 2020

The Republic of Ireland international has vowed to bring energy and determination to Steve Bruce’s side, while he hopes to add to his nine Premier League goals.

“We were a hard-working team but that’s the minimum you have to do in the Premier League,” Hendrick told NUFC TV.

“You’re going to come up against big teams every week so the least you can do is work hard so I’ll definitely bring that.

“I’ve always said I want to score goals and get more goals and that’s something I need to improve myself and I feel like I’ll be able to do that here.”

Hendrick also revealed that while he was never going to turn down a switch to St. James’ Park once Newcastle made their interest known, it didn’t hurt to have Ireland teammate Ciaran Clark convincing him to make the move.

“Clarky gave me a text or two. Like I said, it wasn’t much of a decision once Newcastle were fully committed and wanted me,” Hendrick added.

“I told him a few days ago I’d see him pretty soon.”

Hendrick, who has scored two goals in his 54 caps for the Republic of Ireland, was named in Stephen Kenny’s first Ireland squad on Monday although Clark did not make the cut.

Ireland travel to Sofia next week to play Bulgaria in the Uefa Nations League before a home game against Finland three days later.

