Christian Eriksen sends message from hospital bed after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen has released his first public statement from hospital since suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match on Saturday.

Eriksen collapsed towards the end of the first half against Finland, sparking immediate concerns while medical teams rushed to the midfielder’s aid.

The match was suspended after Eriksen received CPR and was transferred to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

On Tuesday morning, Eriksen released a statement via the Danish football federation, assuring supporters that he was feeling better.

“Hello everyone, big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world,” Eriksen wrote. “It means a lot to me and my family.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys at the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian.”

The match between Denmark and Finland resumed almost two hours after Eriksen’s medical emergency, much to the disapproval of a number of high-profile Danish figures. Denmark lost 1-0.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who spoke to Eriksen’s wife on the sidelines while the distressing incident played out, has expressed relief about seeing his teammate in good spirits in hospital.

“It was damn nice to see him smile and laugh and be himself and just feel that he is there. It was a great experience and something that has helped me a lot,” Schmeichel told broadcaster DR.

“We’re still in the tournament. Now, we have to try to see if we can win this and do it for Christian and do it for all the fans who sat with us and were just as powerless in the situation as we were.

“I have no doubt that this team has the unity, the strength to be able to come together and go out and do something special.”

