Christian Eriksen Facetimed Danish teammates to urge them to resume match

The match continued almost two hours after the Danish midfielder collapsed.

Much to the surprise of many supporters, Denmark vs. Finland commenced after the distressing scenes of Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch in Saturday’s Euro 2020 game.

The seriousness of the situation was made clear immediately, when players from both sides called for medical attention near the far sideline after Eriksen fell to the ground under no contact.

A lengthy period of medical attention followed, while Eriksen’s teammates shielded him from view as he received CPR.

There were positive signs as Eriksen was taken from the pitch on a stretcher as the 29-year-old appeared to have regained consciousness and he was immediately transferred to hospital.

At the time of writing, Eriksen’s condition remains stable and he reportedly made a point of reaching out to his teammates from the hospital to encourage them to finish out the game if given the opportunity.

The Danish football federation confirmed that the match would resume at 7.30pm Irish time, with the remaining four minutes of the first half played out before a short break ahead of the second half.

Denmark ended up losing the match to Finland 1-0, with Joel Pohjanpalo finding the net on the hour mark.

The Danes had the opportunity to find the net from the spot but Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saw his penalty saved with 15 minutes remaining.

At the time of writing, there has been no specific reports on what exactly happened to Eriksen but we will bring you that information when it becomes available.

Next up for Denmark is a clash with Belgium next Thursday before they face Russia the following Monday.

